  • MORE MARKET STATS

International Space Station’s captures Earth’s horizon ‘glowing’ at night, leaves social media abuzz

By: |
September 26, 2021 5:04 PM

The post shared by the ISS has already garnered nearly 120,000 likes on Instagram, while the post on Twitter has been retweeted several thousand times.

International Space StationThe picture showed not just the lights of India and neighbours Pakistan, but also captured the well-lit border that separates the two countries. (Twitter/International Space Station)

International Space Station (ISS) astronauts have a habit of throwing up some truly out-of-the-world pictures that leave enthusiasts spellbound. And they were at it again recently with the ISS sharing a rare sight — the Earth’s horizon at night — leaving everyone mesmerised.

The view of urban landscapes and twinkling lights from outer space may no longer come as a surprise, the recent pictures showed the horizon in full bloom at night. The posts were shared on the ISS’s official Twitter handle.

Related News

“The Earth’s horizon at night is ringed by an air glow surrounded by stars in these pics from the station,” the agency captioned.

Alongside the artificial lights on the Earth’s surface, the pictures also capture the beauty of the natural light ring encompassing the planet against the starry backdrop from space.

The ISS also attached a link redirecting to NASA Johnson’s gallery on Flickr for even more pictures, along with elaborate details of the places photographed. The images captured by the crew showed the city lights of The Netherlands, England, France, and Belgium.

Perhaps the most interesting image captured by the ISS astronauts for Indian enthusiasts was when the ISS was hovering above Afghanistan. The picture showed not just the lights of India and neighbours Pakistan, but also captured the well-lit border that separates the two countries.

NASA and ISS actively share fascinating astronomical-themed pictures from their various social media handles from time to time, giving a glimpse of the Earth and outer space from their unique perspective. Recent photographs depicting a ‘cosmic rose’ and a black hole ‘tsunami’ sparked intrigue and curiosity about these cosmic events.

The post shared by the ISS has already garnered nearly 120,000 likes on Instagram, while the post on Twitter has been retweeted several thousand times. It seems that people find it hard to get over the beauty of the Earth glowing amid the stars’ aura.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. International Space Stations captures Earths horizon glowing at night leaves social media abuzz
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Made for mission life of 6 months, India’s Mars probe completes 7 years in orbit
2Delhi: Over 2,000 trees may be axed for construction of highway
3Covid-climate crisis leads to sharp rise in child marriages in Sundarbans