International Space Station crew lands in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days

By: |
Published: April 17, 2020 1:17:49 PM

The crew returned to Earth exactly 50 years after the Apollo 13 astronauts splashed down in the Pacific after an oxygen tank explosion aborted the moon-landing mission.

International Space Station, Kazakhstan, Dzhezkazgan, space walks, Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, latest news on NASAThe Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Russian space agency Roscosmos’ Oleg Skripochka touched down on Friday near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 11:16 a.m. (0516 GMT). (AP photo)

An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space. The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Russian space agency Roscosmos’ Oleg Skripochka touched down on Friday near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 11:16 a.m. (0516 GMT).

The crew returned to Earth exactly 50 years after the Apollo 13 astronauts splashed down in the Pacific after an oxygen tank explosion aborted the moon-landing mission. Morgan wrapped up a 272-day mission on his first flight into space.

Related News

He conducted seven space walks, four of which were to improve and extend the life of the station’s Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, which looks for evidence of dark matter in the universe. Meir and Skripochka spent 205 days in space, with Meir carrying out the first three all-women spacewalks with her crewmate Christina Koch, who returned from space in February.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. International Space Station crew lands in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Second Earth? Data from NASA’s Kepler telescope helped discover exoplanet with habitable conditions; details
2Good news! Expect normal monsoon this year; top points to know about IMD’s monsoon forecast
3Presence of ‘bat coronavirus’ found in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, says ICMR study