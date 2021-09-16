International Day for Preservation of Ozone Layer: Significance of the most successful global climate treaty

Several common chemicals are known to cause severe damage to the ozone layer. (UN)

As climate change and global warming take centre stage, a less heralded hero of the Earth’s atmosphere quietly battles on.

A thin layer of gas surrounding the Earth, the ozone layer protects the planet from the sun’s harmful rays, thus preserving life. Pollution now threatens that fragile shield itself. The ozone layer has thinned over the years and, if left unchecked, could expose humans to the Sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation that can induce cataract formation and cause skin cancer.

Several common chemicals are known to cause severe damage to the ozone layer. Halocarbons (Chlorine, Bromine, Fluorine, and Iodine) have very high Ozone-depleting potential. Man-made chemicals that have played a significant role in the depletion of the Earth’s Ozone layer are Methyl Chloroform, Methyl Bromide, Carbon Tetrachloride, and families of chemicals such as Chlorofluorocarbons, Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, and Halons.

In an attempt to raise awareness about how rampant use of such common chemicals can cause severe long-term damage, the United Nations observes September 16 as International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

The day originates from the Montreal Protocol that regulates the output and use of around 100 ozone-depleting chemicals substances. The protocol was adopted in 1987, becoming the only United Nations treaty to be ratified by its 198 member-states. The United Nations General Assembly announced in 1994 the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer would be commemorated on September 16.

The Montreal Protocol has led to a united effort to phase out substances that can cause ozone depletion. This effort has led to the healing of the ozone layer hole which, in turn, protects humans, economies, and ecosystems.

With this year’s theme ‘Montreal Protocol – Keeping us, our food and vaccines cool’, the United Nations is celebrating the Montreal Protocol’s unprecedented act of humanity.

