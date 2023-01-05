Intense cold wave conditions grip North India; Delhi colder than Dharamshala, Nainital and Dehradun

Normal life has hit following the intense cold wave conditions in the entire north India. Thick layer of fog witnessed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh etc. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), day temperatures will remain normal. An alert has also been issued in different parts of the region.

Delhi

In the national capital, the day temperature settled several notches below normal. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature plunges to season’s lowest at 4.4 degrees Celsius, making it colder than Dharamshala, Nainital and Dehradun. The Weather office has issued an orange alert for the next 48 hours.

Uttar Pradesh

Following the snowfall in some areas of Uttarakhand, the icy winds have increased the chill in the plains. The day temperature in the state remains low. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to remain 10 to12 degrees Celsius below normal.

Rajasthan

No major relief is expected in Rajasthan from the severe cold wave. Churu recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius while Fatehpur witnessed minus 0.5 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu and Karauli.

Jharkhand

Ranchi is witnessing minimum temperature between 7 to 10 degrees Celsius with fog and cloudy sky. As per the Met office, the mercury will rise from next week.

Jammu and Kashmir

The valley is reeling under sub-zero temperature as the mercury dropped below freezing point for the third consecutive day. Srinagar, the capital city, recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. In Gulmarg and Anantnag, the temperature dropped to minus 8.4 and minus 9.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Punjab and Haryana

The minimum temperatures are hovering below normal at many places in both the states. In Punjab, Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius while in Haryana, Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius.