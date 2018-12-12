InSight lander takes its first selfie on Mars, says NASA

By: | Updated: December 12, 2018 2:49 PM

NASA's InSight spacecraft has used a camera on its robotic arm to take its first selfie -- a mosaic made up of 11 images, the US space agency said.

NASA, InSight, nasa insight spacecraft, insight workspace, Jet Propulsion LaboratoryThe InSight lander, designed to dig deep into the rocky surface of Mars to reveal its secrets, touched down on Mars on November 26. (Photo source: NASA)

NASA’s InSight spacecraft has used a camera on its robotic arm to take its first selfie — a mosaic made up of 11 images, the US space agency said. This is the same imaging process used by Curiosity rover mission, in which many overlapping pictures are taken and later stitched together, NASA said in a statement. Visible in the selfie are the lander’s solar panel and its entire deck, including its science instruments.

The InSight lander, designed to dig deep into the rocky surface of Mars to reveal its secrets, touched down on Mars on November 26. Mission team members have also received their first complete look at InSight’s “workspace” – the nearly 4-by-2-metre crescent of terrain directly in front of the spacecraft. This image is also a mosaic composed of 52 individual photos, according to NASA.

Also read| Russian spacewalkers take sample of mystery hole at space station

In the coming weeks, scientists and engineers will go through the painstaking process of deciding where in this workspace the spacecraft’s instruments should be placed, it said. They will then command InSight’s robotic arm to carefully set the seismometer and heat-flow probe in the chosen locations. Both work best on level ground, and engineers want to avoid setting them on rocks larger than about a half-inch.

“The near-absence of rocks, hills and holes means it’ll be extremely safe for our instruments,” said InSight’s Principal Investigator Bruce Banerdt of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). “This might seem like a pretty plain piece of ground if it weren’t on Mars, but we’re glad to see that,” Banerdt said. InSight’s landing team deliberately chose a landing region in Elysium Planitia that is relatively free of rocks.

The landing spot turned out even better than they hoped. The spacecraft sits in what appears to be a nearly rock-free “hollow” — a depression created by a meteor impact that later filled with sand. That should make it easier for one of InSight’s instruments, the heat-flow probe, to bore down to its goal of five metres below the surface.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. InSight lander takes its first selfie on Mars, says NASA
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition