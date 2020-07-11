India’s Tiger census enters Guinness World Records! Check details

Terming the feat achieved by the Wildlife authorities in the country a shining example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the minister said that the country hosted around 70 percent of the animal population in the world.

The tiger census undertaken by the Indian government in 2018 has made an entry in to the Guinness world record as the country undertook the largest camera-trap wildlife survey in the world. Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar took to twitter to announce the big moment for the Indian wildlife efforts. Javadekar said that the tiger census undertaken by the Indian government made the world record as the country installed the highest number of cameras to record the movement of the big cats.

Our tiger census has entered the Guinness World Records as our government has installed more cameras to monitor the movement of tigers as compared to any other country in the world, Javadekar wrote from his official twitter account. He also shared the certificate issued by the Guinness World Records according to which the authorities placed camera traps at more than 26,838 locations across the length and breadth of the country. The total area under the surveillance of the cameras amounted to a total of 121,337 km square and the cameras captured more than 76000 photographs of the tigers.

Terming the feat achieved by the Wildlife authorities in the country a shining example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the minister said that the country hosted around 70 percent of the animal population in the world. He also said that the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had doubled the tiger population in the country four years before the set target.

According to the 2018 census report the number of tigers in the country had increased to 2,967 from 2,226 recorded in the previous census undertaken in 2014 with an increase of 33 per cent in four years. The increase in the population of tigers was recorded in all the landscapes of the country.

The census of tigers is undertaken after every 4 years by the government as the tiger sits at the top of the food chain in the wild and is vital for the ecosystem. Large number of cameras are installed at key points in the national parks and sanctuaries in order to capture the movement of the existing as well as newborn tigers. Healthy population of the animal not only reflects the overall status of the wildlife in the region but also the healthy population of other animals down in the food chain.