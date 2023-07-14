India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3: Just hours before launch, know interesting facts about ISRO’s moon mission

ISRO announced in a social media post that the countdown has begun for the launch of the LVM3M4-Chandrayaan-3 mission, scheduled for Friday, July 14, at 14:35 hrs. This mission signifies ISRO’s advancement in lunar exploration, aiming to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface and demonstrate rover capabilities.
The successful completion of this mission would position India among a select group of nations, including the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, to accomplish this milestone.
The LVM3-M4 rocket, fondly referred to as ‘Fat Boy’ by scientists due to its capacity for heavy payload, will carry Chandrayaan-3. The highly anticipated mission is set to launch from the spaceport, and the spacecraft’s soft landing is scheduled for late August.
Chandrayaan-3 is expected to contribute valuable insights and technologies for future interplanetary missions. Comprising an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and rover, the mission’s primary objective is the development and demonstration of new technologies crucial for interplanetary endeavors.
Let us take a look at some of the interesting facts about Chandrayaan 3:
- Chandrayaan-3, the third moon exploration project by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will comprise a lander and a rover, similar to Chandrayaan-2, but without an orbiter.
- The lander will be named Vikram, honoring the renowned Indian scientist Vikram Sarabhai, while the rover will be called Pragyan, meaning “wisdom” in Sanskrit.
- The mission will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, utilising a GSLV-Mk3 rocket.
- The scheduled launch date and time are set for July 14, 2023, at 2:35 PM.
- The anticipated soft landing of the lander on the Moon is expected to occur on August 23, 2023.
- Following the landing, the rover will be deployed to explore the lunar surface for a duration of up to 14 days.
- The mission will carry a range of scientific instruments to conduct research on the Moon’s surface, geology, and atmosphere.
- Chandrayaan-3 is the fourth mission for the LVM3 rocket, which will transport the 3,900 kg (3.9 tonnes) Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.