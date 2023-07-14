India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3: Just hours before launch, know interesting facts about ISRO’s moon mission

ISRO announced in a social media post that the countdown has begun for the launch of the LVM3M4-Chandrayaan-3 mission, scheduled for Friday, July 14, at 14:35 hrs. This mission signifies ISRO’s advancement in lunar exploration, aiming to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface and demonstrate rover capabilities.

LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The countdown leading to the launch tomorrow at 14:35:17 Hrs. IST has commenced.



The successful completion of this mission would position India among a select group of nations, including the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, to accomplish this milestone.

The LVM3-M4 rocket, fondly referred to as ‘Fat Boy’ by scientists due to its capacity for heavy payload, will carry Chandrayaan-3. The highly anticipated mission is set to launch from the spaceport, and the spacecraft’s soft landing is scheduled for late August.

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to contribute valuable insights and technologies for future interplanetary missions. Comprising an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and rover, the mission’s primary objective is the development and demonstration of new technologies crucial for interplanetary endeavors.

