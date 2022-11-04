India’s Air Emergency: Delhi, Noida and other cities across country that have lung-choking air

The national capital and its adjoining areas experienced another day of poor air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to poor, a cause of concern for people with the problem of asthma.

The pollution levels in Delhi, as well as nearby areas such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are considered to be severe. An AQI of above 400 is considered “severe” and can affect even healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

One of the main reasons why these cities are experiencing high levels of air pollution is due to the slow dispersal of pollutants caused by the burning of crops in Punjab.

The fourth stage of the GRAP was also initiated in the National Capital. A panel of central officials on Thursday ordered the authorities to implement the ban on the sale of four-wheeler diesel vehicles in Delhi and its adjoining areas as part of the ongoing anti-pollution measures. However, certain types of vehicles, such as those used for emergency services and essential services, were exempted from the ban.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Friday ordered the closure of primary schools due to the worsening air quality. In addition, outdoor activities for children above 5th standard would be suspended.

Top 10 polluted cities in India: Full list

City AQI

Noida 436

Bhiwani 407

Panipat 405

Ghaziabad 404

Hapur 388

Faridabad 371

New-Delhi 369

Gurgaon 368

Sonipat 361

Meerut 336

Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri were the most polluted places in Delhi with AQI at 460. Other areas with severe AQI are Ashok Vihar (444), Alipur (439), Burari (443), Bawana (456), DTU (436), Dwarka (408), Mundka (438), Narela (447), Nehru Nagar (433), Mathura Road (412), ITO (435), Patparganj (441), Rohini (453), Sonia Vihar (444), Vivek Vihar (444) and Wazirpur (444).