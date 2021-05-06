  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian-origin immunologist Sankar Ghosh elected to National Academy of Sciences

By: |
May 6, 2021 10:09 AM

An eminent and award-winning Indian-origin immunologist has been elected to the prestigious National Academy of Sciences in recognition of his "distinguished and continuing achievements in original research".

Sankar Ghosh was among the 120 newly elected members announced by the Academy last week, (Columbia University Official Website/nasonline.org)

An eminent and award-winning Indian-origin immunologist has been elected to the prestigious National Academy of Sciences in recognition of his “distinguished and continuing achievements in original research”. Sankar Ghosh is the Silverstein and Hutt Family Professor of Microbiology and chair of the Department of Microbiology & Immunology at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University.

He was among the 120 newly elected members announced by the Academy last week, a statement by Columbia University Irving Medical Center said. It said Ghosh’s research examines the connection between the immune system and various diseases, from cancer to sepsis to diabetes and more.

Related News

He has a deep interest in deciphering the complexities of transcriptional regulation — the ways by which a cell regulates the conversion of DNA to RNA — to better understand the mechanisms of the immune system and the pathological changes that occur to its pathways in many diseases, the statement added. Ghosh and members of his lab recently uncovered new clues to sepsis that may speed diagnosis.

“Their findings suggest the two microRNAs could inform a test to help physicians classify patients into those with milder infections versus others with organ failure who are at high risk of sepsis and death,” it said. Ghosh joined Columbia in 2008 and was previously a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator. He is also a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

The National Academy of Sciences is a private, nonprofit institution that was established under a Congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863.

It recognises achievement in science by election to membership and – with the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Medicine – provides science, engineering and health policy advice to the federal government and other organisations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Indian-origin immunologist Sankar Ghosh elected to National Academy of Sciences
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US tracking out-of-control wreckage of Chinese rocket falling back to earth
2IIT-M, UK researchers develop paper-based sensor to detect AMR
3SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown