  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian MeT Department eyes expansive radar network over Himalayas, northeast; Here’s why

By: |
New Delhi | December 15, 2020 12:31 PM

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the MeT department was mulling to develop an App that will only focus on mountainous regions.

IMD full form, IMD weather, imd radar, himalaya weather, himalaya weather conditions, northeast weather, northeast temperature,The Government of India will install as many as 10 radars along the Himalayas, Rajeevan has said during Indian Meteorological Society, Shillong chapter's virtual event "Weather and climate over the mountainous regions" event. (Reuters image)

With an expansive radar network, the proposed specialized climate App and Regional Climate Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expanding its network in Himalayas and northeast region in India. Three radars have already been installed along the Himalayas and two more will be deployed by January. The IMD was also planning to come up with a specialized climate app for mountainous regions and set up a Regional Climate Centre dedicated to the Himalayas region, according to an Indian Express report.

Radars along Himalayas

Related News

Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary M Rajeevan has revealed that three radars are there along the Himalayas and by January there will be two more. The Government of India will install as many as 10 radars along the Himalayas, Rajeevan has said during Indian Meteorological Society, Shillong chapter’s virtual event “Weather and climate over the mountainous regions” event.

Mobile App, Regional Climate Centre in Himalayas, Northeast

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the MeT department was mulling to develop an App that will only focus on mountainous regions. Planning has been going on to build Regional Climate Centre which will only share information pertaining to climate and weather among countries where the Himalayas are located, Mohapatra was quoted as saying by IE. Once the Himalayas have been covered, a radar network has also been planned for the Northeast region, the Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary said.

Why focus on the Himalayas, mountain weather

The Himalayas play a vital role in regulating the weather over the Indian region. It encounters the winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Therefore, studying the Himalayas and mountains has become essential to make accurate predictions about India’s weather. Rajeevan has said that the Himalayas was warming at a much more rapid rate than the remaining polar regions due to global warming. Mohapatra said the focus must be given to mountain weather for better understanding.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Indian MeT Department eyes expansive radar network over Himalayas northeast Here’s why
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Foggy morning in Mumbai, drop in max temperature causes chill
2Delhi weather update: Cold wave grips national capital; mercury dips to 4.1 deg C
3Indian talent can achieve global fame in space sector as it did in IT: PM Modi