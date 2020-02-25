Indian cities most polluted in the world! Carry highest level of deadly micro-pollutants

Twenty-one of the top 30 cities which have an extreme level of air pollution are in India.

India and China are yet again on the top of the list when it comes to air pollution. It also comes as a shock when these two countries have 90 per cent of 200 cities taken under consideration for high pollution levels. According to the 2019 World Air Quality Report, these two countries have topped in having the highest level of deadly micro-pollution in the world. These are followed by Pakistan and Indonesia in terms of micro-pollutants. The report, released by Greenpeace and IQAir reveals that Bangladesh has the worst PM2.5 pollution after taking the population as a parameter.

According to studies, particulate matter (of 2.5 microns or less than this in diameter) is pegged to be the most dangerous kind as the size is so small that it can enter one’s bloodstream. It is also known to cause asthma, heart diseases and lung cancer. World Health Organization (WHO) has also attributed the majority of seven million premature deaths to air pollution caused by the particulate matter of 2.5 microns.

While China has shown some improvement when compared to the last survey (a drop of 20 per cent in PM 2.5), India is not doing good in terms of pollution. It is to note that 21 of the top 30 cities which have an extreme level of air pollutions are in India. The data revealed that Ghaziabad (in Uttar Pradesh) is the most polluted city (under PMI 2.5) in the world. The city’s average air quality index (AQI) stood at 110.2 in 2019. Shockingly, these levels are more than double the levels the US Environmental Protection Agency has termed as healthy. Top ten most polluted cities other than Ghaziabad are New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Bandhwari, Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Jind and Faridabad. All the top cities belong to the northern part of India.

According to Frank Hammes, CEO of IQAir, the biggest environmental health threat is air pollution and about 90 per cent of the global population is not breathing the clean air.