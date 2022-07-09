India Weather Updates: South-west, central India to witness active monsoon conditions for next 5 days; IMD predicts rainfall in these states

Monsoon has arrived in various parts of India, including the central and western regions. The weather conditions are expected to remain active over the next five days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall can be witnessed over northwest India from July 9 to 10.

Rainfall in Delhi:

The IMD has also predicted that Delhi will receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius.

The weather department also indicated that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at some places over Delhi on Sunday. From July 11 to 15, the city is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

On Saturday, the city’s relative humidity level was at 69 percent. It was also 33.6 degrees Celsius, which was slightly less than the previous day. The Safdarjung weather station did not receive any rainfall on Thursday.

Monsoons in West and South-west India

The IMD has issued a red alert for the city of the financial capital of India, Mumbai. Heavy downpours have been affecting the region for the last couple of days continuously disrupting day-to-day life. The red alert for Mumbai was issued from 1 pm on Friday for the next 24 hours. The agency also issued an orange alert for the regions of Mumbai and Thane till Sunday. The heavy downpours have affected various areas in the city, causing traffic to get delayed and causing areas to become flooded. Local trains in the area faced delays. Landslides were also witnessed in a few isolated areas.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Monsoons in Central India

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated locations over Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch on July 9 and 10. It is also expected to affect other regions such as Telangana, wesr Madhya Pradesh on July 11. Similar weather conditions are expected to affect coastal Karnataka on July 12.

Telangana weather

The IMD has issued a red alert for Telangana for the next couple of days due to the possibility of heavy rainfall. Several parts of the state received heavy rainfall on Friday. Due to the continuous rains, the rivers are in full flow and the reservoirs are filling up fast. The authorities have also opened the spillways of the Kaddam and Sri Ram Sagar reservoirs in the Godavari basin.

Monsoon in North and North-west India

In addition to Delhi, Maharashtra and other states the IMD has also predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over north and north-west India over the next couple of days between July 10th and July 12th. It is expected to affect various regions such as Uttarakhand, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.

In addition, at least 16 people have died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district urging Indo-Tibetian Police to rescue 1500 Amarnath pilgrims.

The country’s monsoon is currently 2% deficient, with 13% excess over the south peninsula. It is also 3% deficient over northwest India, 4% deficient in the central India, and 4% over east and northeast India.