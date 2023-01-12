India Weather Update: Cold spell grips North, light rain expected in Delhi! Northeast monsoon may retreat

Under the grip of biting cold spell already, vast swathes of North India may undergo a drop in temperature. Dense fog and cold wave conditions may prevail over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), reported by The Indian Express .

Western Himalayan region and its nearby areas may witness rainfall or snowfall. The minimum temperatures will be hovering around 5 to 8 degrees Celsius in northern plains and north Madhya Pradesh. In Alwar and Rajasthan, the minimum temperature was reported as 4.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

In the national capital region, a cloudy sky and scanty rainfall is expected on Thursday, which might bring some relief from severe cold wave conditions for a few days, said IMD, reported PTI. However, cold wave conditions may continue in isolated parts of Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15 again.

Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature at 9.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The maximum temperature may hover around 19 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Index stood at 358 (very poor category), according to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Notably, a western disturbance may cause light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh until January 13, reported IE.

Crisis-stricken Joshimath’s Sunil ward and Gangotri in Uttarkashi had snowfall. The people of Ambala, Haryana, received dense fog and cold wave spell on Thursday. Also, Auli, Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, got heavy snowfall.

The prevailing cold spell in some parts of Maharashtra will become less intense from Thursday, said IMD. According to the report, Shivajinagar and Pashan recorded 8.1 degrees Celsius and 9.6 degrees Celsius respectively on Wednesday. The minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.1 degrees for Lavale while Chinchwad and Magarpatta witnessed 14.8 degrees Celsius, within the normal temperature range.

Northeast monsoon, which brings rain to the southern states, may withdraw on Thursday in the states like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh coast, and north interior Karnataka, the IMD predicted, reported by IE.

There will be no rainfalls in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region for the next week, said the Regional Meteorological Centre and stated that the temperature may slump to 17 to 19 degrees Celsius in interior Tamil Nadu.