India Weather Updates: Intense rainfall in Chennai floods streets, Delhi may witness light rain today

Latest Updates on Indian Weather June 20: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to intense rainfall in many parts of India in the coming days. The IMD has said that Delhi will witness generally cloudy skies for the day with light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. Delhi’s minimum temperature was down to 23.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is five notches below the season’s average. The relative humidity was recorded as 77 per cent at 8:30 am.

According to the Met department, southwest monsoon further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar on Sunday. The weatherman said that conditions are favourable for the monsoon’s advancement into the remaining portion of Gangetic Bengal and Jharkhand over the next three days, as per an IE report. The report also said that with monsoon setting in, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Residents struggle amidst rising water levels in Guwahati. (Image Source: PTI)

Chennai streets were flooded due to intense rainfall on Sunday night which also led to overflowing sewages and affected flight services. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at 4 am on Monday noted that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipettai, and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours, IE reported.

Weather Damages

According to a few media reports, the NH-6 was cut off for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday due to landslides triggered by incessant rains. The highway connects Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the southern part of Assam with the rest of India. IN fact, the railway route, which connects these states to the rest of the country, also remain cut off for the last 38 days.