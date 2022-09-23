India Monsoon Live Updates, Sep 23: Heavy rainfall continued to pour in Delhi-NCR on Thursday leading to traffic woes and waterlogging in several areas of the city. The weather forecast of more rain in next two days resulted in shutting of schools in Noida and Greater Noida for Classes I to VIII. The national capital has also been receiving an incessant amount of rainfall for the past two days.

The India Meteorological Department issued a ‘yellow alert’, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the national capital. Meanwhile, the streets were flooded in Gurgaon and several parts of NH-48 were waterlogged. According to IE, Gurgaon administration also issued an advisory asking corporate offices and private institutions to give the employees work from home on Friday so that there is no traffic congestion.

Also Read | Delhi weather update: More rain likely in National Capital before monsoon withdraws

IMD’s RWFC took to twitter at 8:00 am and informed, “Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of South-Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra… Kotputli, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.”

Live Updates

India Weather Forecast Live: According to IMD, moderate rain is expected on Friday, Saturday and also on Sunday.

11:24 (IST) 23 Sep 2022 India Weather Live: Incessant heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging, watch video #watch | Haryana: Waterlogging witnessed in Gurugram's Narsinghpur amid incessant heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/kfWIDj71sL — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022 11:06 (IST) 23 Sep 2022 India Weather Live: IMD issues yellow alert for Friday The IMD in its weather forecast has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Friday, which means it's a warning to ‘be prepared’. This might lead to major traffic disruptions, increased chances of accidents, and waterlogging in low-lying areas. 10:53 (IST) 23 Sep 2022 India Weather Live: Severe waterlogging in Gurgaon, Click on link to view pictures Haryana | Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Gurugram after incessant rain; visuals from Narsinghpur pic.twitter.com/JnOOzeXYkk — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022 10:45 (IST) 23 Sep 2022 India Weather Live: Mumbai to get light to moderate rainfall for two days, says IMD IMD officials have said that Mumbai might receive light to moderate rainfall that would continue to lash the city for the next 48 hours, according to an IE report. Mumbai received intense rains on Thursday as well. 10:36 (IST) 23 Sep 2022 India Weather Live: See picture of heavy waterlogging at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Commuters push their vehicle down the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after rainfall, in Gurugram, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo) 10:32 (IST) 23 Sep 2022 India Weather Live: Heavy rainfall continues on parts of Delhi, Noida Parts of Delhi and Noida continued to witness heavy rainfall today which led to waterlogging and affected traffic movement. The IMD department had on Thursday predicted more rains on Friday.

India Weather Forecast Live: According to IMD, moderate rain is expected on Friday, Saturday and also on Sunday.