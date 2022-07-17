Heavy rain hit Delhi and nearby areas early Sunday morning, which brought relief from the heat and humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in various parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh over the next couple of days.

In Kerala, authorities have issued an alert to the people living near the banks of rivers as heavy rains continue to lash the state. According to Chief Minister Pinarayi, the heavy downpours would continue for the next couple of days. He also warned the people living in hilly areas to remain vigilant.

The IMD has issued an alert for eight northern districts, including Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kasaragod, and Malappuram.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.5 mm) at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra on July 17.

In the northern part of India, the monsoon rains that have been hitting the state of Rajasthan for the last couple of days continued to affect various areas on Saturday. According to the Meteorological Department, the state capital received around 17.8 mm of rainfall.

The country has recorded its highest surplus since the start of the monsoon season on June 1. According to the IMD, India received 50% of its normal rainfall during the week ended July 13.

Although the surpluses were observed in the weeks ending on June 22 and July 6, they were not as significant as the previous week’s rainfall, which recorded 93.5mm. Over 40 districts in the country received more than 300% of their normal rainfall during the period.

Areas in the north, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana, received adequate rain from July 10 to 13. However, the northeast region ended the week with a 66% rain deficiency. Central and peninsular India received 137% and 155% of their normal rainfall, respectively.