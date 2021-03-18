India, Saudi Arabia hold talks on initiating cooperation in space

India and Saudi Arabia held discussions on initiating cooperation in the space field and explored the possibility of inking a county-level MoU.
Indian Space Research Organisation and Saudi Space Commission held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday on virtual mode.
Secretary in the Indian Department of Space and ISRO Chairman K Sivan and President of Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Commission Prince Sultan bin Salman led the discussions.
“Both had discussions on initiating space cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The possibility of concluding country-level MoU for space cooperation was also discussed,” Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement.PTI RS SS PTI
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.