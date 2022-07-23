Rainfall warning: Delhi wakes up to cloudy sky, red alert in Telangana, Rajasthan braces for heavy rain

Cloudy skies greeted Delhi citizens on Saturday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 25.5°C, two notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33°C.

The Met department expects generally cloudy sky with light-to-moderate rainfall during the day. Several parts of Delhi have been witnessing traffic jams and waterlogging following brief spells of rain over the last few days.

The relative humidity at 8.30 AM was 96%. The air quality index was in the ‘satisfactory’ category at 69 around 9 AM, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data.

TELANGANA RED ALERT

The Met office has issued a ‘red alert’ for several Telangana districts — Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Jangoan, and Yadadri Buvangiri districts on Saturday. It has predicted very heavy-to-extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. It has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Khammam, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Medchel-Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad.

After causing widespread destruction in north and east Telangana last week, heavy rain returned to central Telangana on Friday. Over 24 hours, Parhur Mandal in Medak recorded 26.7 cm rainfall, Devaruppula recorded 25.5 cm, and Rajpally 23.7 cm.

Five people also died in rain-related incidents in the state. Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said two persons died on Friday night when an old building collapsed and fell on an adjacent hut where the duo lived following incessant rain. In Chegunta in Medak district, two persons died when the compound wall of a factory collapsed during the early hours of Saturday. A motorist also died after hitting a road divider as his bike skidded due to waterlogging at Narsingi-Vallabhapur junction.

ALERT ISSUED FOR RAJASTHAN

The weather agency has issued an ‘orange alert’ in parts of Rajasthan, indicating heavy rainfall over the next three to four days. Monsoon will remain active in many parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday amid the activity of two western disturbances. An ‘orange alert’ for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts for the next 24 hours. Heavy rain has also been predicted in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota divisions.

In a related development, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to witness partly cloudy skies with light-to-moderate rainfall. The city is unlikely to record heavy rainfall on Saturday, the weather bureau said.