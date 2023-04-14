India, heatwave is coming! Odisha to Maharashtra, states see sharp spike in mercury

After taking the eastern state of India, Odisha in its fold, heatwave conditions have managed to expand its chokehold over to the neighbouring state of West Bengal as well.

Summer is slowly creeping in. Across many parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a gradual 2-4°C rise in daytime temperatures. Interestingly, the spike in the country’s eastern coast seems to be more.

From Thursday to Sunday (April 13-16), heatwave conditions have been forecast over isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal. The weather forecast office declares a heatwave when local temperatures cross 40°C and simultaneously rise 5°C to 6°C above the normal temperature of the area.

Till Sunday, because of hot weather, the IMD has issued a yellow watch over Gangetic West Bengal.

However, only Kolkata, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, and North 24 Parganas will remain on orange alert (meaning ‘be prepared’). The alert may then be extended to Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Paschim Medinipur, Nadia, and Hooghly.

“Heat wave conditions likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar,” tweeted IMD on Thursday.

Talking about the west, Mumbai is already witnessing hot and humid weather. The temperature is around 38 degrees Celsius. The commercial capital of India faces high humidity in the months of April and May which increases the discomfort levels.

As the summer will tighten its grip, in the days to come, the temperature will soar in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan states of India as well.

However, in good news, after summer, Monsoon seasonal rainfall is likely to be normal.

“Long Range Forecast (LRF) for Southwest Monsoon Season (June-Sept) Rainfall 2023. As per the LRF, the SW Monsoon seasonal rainfall is likely to be normal (96% (± 5% model error) of Long Period Avg.),” informed IMD.