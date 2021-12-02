India-EU work towards deeper cooperation in Climate Partnership and Clean energy

Increased technical cooperation in the area of energy efficiency in areas like floating solar, cold chain, and sustainable financing, thermal solar and offshore wind. (Representative image)

India and the EU on Wednesday agreed to a detailed working plan until 2023 at the EU India Energy Panel meeting. And also to implement the 2016 EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. The focus of the new working plan is on strengthened cooperation in the area of grid integration, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and finance.

Who was present at the meeting?

Representing India, Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs led the delegation of officials from Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

And, Ms Mechthild Wörsdörfer, Deputy Director-General for Energy, European Commission.

Outcome of the Energy Panel meeting

Increased technical cooperation in the area of energy efficiency in areas like floating solar, cold chain, and sustainable financing, thermal solar and offshore wind.

Cooperation within the International Solar Alliance.

Smart readiness indicators for buildings; nearly zero energy buildings;

Renewable energy; green hydrogen; grid integration, power market design, smart grids, storage interconnection.

And to achieve this both sides have agreed to undertake new studies, joint workshops, study visits and best practices.

It has also been decided that the Energy Panel will organize in the first quarter of 2022 India-EU offshore wind business and investment summit. And, in the summit there are plans to have sessions on decreasing the cost of offshore wind and of financing offshore wind.

To identify the possible opportunities and barriers for replicating and up scaling smart grid projects in India – there is going to be a India-EU High Level Platform on Smart Grid Replication.

India-EU Hydrogen Forum – the main target idea is to exchange best practices/ policies on the role of hydrogen in energy systems.

India-EU Financing Investment in Clean Energy Platform, and to encourage investment in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Scaling up collaboration with International Solar Alliance (ISA)

Several members of the EU have joined the ISA. Recently, the EU funded an approximately 1 million Euro project.

More avenues are going to be explored to strengthen the India-EU cooperation in ISA.

During the meeting, the EU expressed support for deeper cooperation between India and the International Energy Agency.

Both India and the EU are already working closely on ensuring affordable secure and clean energy as well as climate change.