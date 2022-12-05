India and UAE to deepen ties in space says Dr Jitendra Singh

India has expressed its interest in strengthening its ties with the Gulf nation United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the space sector and to take it to ‘newer heights’.

In his keynote address at the Opening Ceremony of the UAE summit, “Abu Dhabi Space Debate” (ADSD), Dr Jitendra Singh, Union minister of State, Science and Technology acknowledged the presence of the leader of UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed. He conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to him and the people of UAE as they are celebrating their national day.

He referred to the growing ties between the two countries in the Space sector since 2017 when Emirates first ever nanosatellite – Nayif-1 was launched by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) onboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Financial Express Online has reported earlier that PSLV had launched 36 satellites and there were satellites from developing and developed nations.

In his speech he said that another major achievement for the UAE in 2022 is completion of the silver jubilee of its space odyssey with many golden milestones. Minister Singh said that the India-UAE’s space sector has commonalities and that the combined energy can be harnessed further. Adding that both countries are counted among those “who respect the international law and are driven by the goal to “serve humanity” with their space programmes.

He was among the keynote speakers at the two-day Abu Dhabi Space Debate (ADSD) which is going on in the city in an effort to further advance the dialogue on global space economy and also the increasing role of private players in the space sector.

He also noted that the government has introduced many policies as well as amended them over the past few years to facilitate the entry of the private local players as well as foreign private players. Highlighting India’s journey in the space sector has been its major focus on indigenous development which has been possible through the hard work and dedication of the Indian scientists which has been guided by the commitment of the leaders.

Earlier the Israel President Issac Herzgov in his remarks said that India has a strong space programme which is driven by its “immense ” tech prowess and the wisdom of its space sector leaders.

Chandrayaan 3

The minister also mentioned that the Chandrayaan 3 is set to be launched next year and the Human Space Flight Centre or Gaganyaan project under which the first crewed flight from India is set for 2024.

I2U2

India, the UAE and Israel are also part of I2U2 (India, Israel, the US and the UAE) and deepening cooperation and working on emerging technologies is also part of the grouping’s agenda.

According to him the Space Industry in India is known across the globe for two major achievements – reliability and economy, also, it has had the maximum success ratio in the world related to its flagship space launching vehicle.

So far ISRO has launched 100 satellites and it has satellite building capabilities in-house for Space based Satellite Navigation Systems, GSAT, and Earth Observation Satellites.