India and Argentina to deepen its cooperation in the space field

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited Argentina´s National Commission for Space Activities (CONAE) to consider India for future launches of their satellites. A top diplomat has confirmed to Financial Express Online that, “ During the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations that took place last month (Sept 10, 2020), ISRO expressed its interest in receiving cooperation related to the Argentine satellites SAOCOM, particularly in accessing data produced by the SAOCOM.”

There is a bilateral Framework Agreement on Cooperation in the Pacific Use of Outer Space entered into force in September 2018, and the space agencies of both countries have made positive progress in the dialogue.

What is the main objective of the Outer Space Agreement?

“Its main objective is to promote cooperation between the two countries in the field of outer space research and use of the outer space for peaceful purposes. The Agreement includes a whole range of cooperation in the areas of remote sensing of Earth, satellite communications, satellite systems development for research, applications and commercial purposes, ground the infrastructure of space systems and education and training in space science, technology and applications” explained the diplomat quoted above.

Accordingly, CONAE and ISRO are jointly evaluating concrete initiatives to implement the Agreement. The Argentine SAOCOM 1B satellite was successfully launched into orbit on August 30, 2020.

Developed by CONAE, this new satellite will join SAOCOM 1A and four Italian COSMO-SkyMed to complete the joint Italian-Argentinean Satellite System for Emergency Management (SIASGE). Like its predecessor, SAOCOM 1B was built in Argentina through a joint effort with private companies and universities. A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster launched the satellite from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, US.

´´For Argentina, the space sector has been considered strategic for several decades. It is an industry in which our country has made significant advancements, creating a pool of academic and technological institutions, and local companies. In that sense, Argentina has great expectations regarding the possibility of advancing in collaboration with other countries that have expertise in the field´´, a senior officer told Financial Express Online.

These expectations have been recently embodied in the commitment signed between Mexico and Argentina to create the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE) and establish a Regional Mechanism for Cooperation in the Space Field.

These kinds of initiatives by emerging players in the field like Argentina, along with the current dialogues maintained between both space agencies, constitute a valuable opportunity for India to expand its knowledge, business and cooperation in the space field.