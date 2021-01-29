  • MORE MARKET STATS

India among frontline countries in implementing Paris Agreement on climate change: President Ram Nath Kovind

By: |
January 29, 2021 1:42 PM

He also highlighted that India''s renewable energy capacity has grown two-and-a-half times while solar energy has increased 13 times.

paris climate, climate change commitment, President Ram Nath Kovind, solar energy, renewable energy, India''s renewable energy capacity, world's largest hybrid renewable energy park in the desert of KutchKovind was addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. (PTI Image)

India is among the frontline nations in implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday, reiterating that environment protection is one of the topmost priorities of the government.

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said, “Along with development, environment protection is also one of the topmost priorities of my government. With this resolve, efforts are being made to achieve the goal of reduction in the emissions intensity of GDP by 33 to 35 per cent by the year 2030 as compared to the year 2005. India is among the frontline nations in implementing the Paris Agreement.”

Related News

He also highlighted that India”s renewable energy capacity has grown two-and-a-half times while solar energy has increased 13 times.

“The work on setting up the world’s largest hybrid renewable energy park in the desert of Kutch has commenced recently. In the last six years, India”s renewable energy capacity has grown two-and-a-half times, whereas the solar energy capacity has increased 13 times.

“Today, almost one-fourth of the total energy production in the country is coming from renewable energy sources,” the president said

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. India among frontline countries in implementing Paris Agreement on climate change President Ram Nath Kovind
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1To aid recyclers, University of Hyderabad comes up with low-cost solution to sort plastic waste
2Mother Nature is furious and how! Tropical cyclones are nearing land more, becoming more dangerous: Study
3Everything about Padma Vibhushan awardee B B Lal and his work in excavation at Ramjanmabhoomi site