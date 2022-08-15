Independence Day: India gets special message from Space! check details

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 13. To commemorate the occasion, the country has been holding various events such as the Tiranga rally. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign started on August 13. Monuments and iconic buildings are being lit up. On this occasion, the Indian Space Research Organization shared a video message sent by NASA to celebrate India’s 75th Independence anniversary. The message was sent by Samantha Cristofiretti of the European Space Agency.

ISRO took to Twitter to share the message from NASA, ESA, and International Space Station.

“Thank you @NASA , @esa , and all the partners of the International Space Station @Space_Station for the wishes on #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav”

In a video message, Cristofiretti talked about the various projects that the organization has collaborated with other space agencies. He noted that the collaboration continues as the agency works on NASA’s upcoming Earth Science Mission. In his message, she noted that the mission will help NASA track the disasters that occur in the world and provide a better understanding of climate change.

The Indian and US space agencies are currently working on a project known as the NASA Isro SAR Mission, which will help them track global disasters. It will also provide data to help in assessing damage and mitigating it. The spacecraft will additionally study the planet’s surface motions to understand the processes that are happening deep within it.

The project is carried out through the use of a technique known as synthetic aperture radar, which can produce fine-resolution images. The NISAR spacecraft will be equipped with two of these instruments, namely, NASA’s L-band synthetic aperture radar and India’s S-band radar.

In a video message released the Italian astronaut talked about the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, which is expected to carry out its first uncrewed orbital flight in 2019. She noted that she hoped that the organization would continue to carry out its work.

In the final stages of testing the parameters of the Gaganyaan mission, India is currently working on developing a system that will allow the country’s astronauts to escape the spacecraft in case something goes wrong. The development of the Crew Escape System was carried out by Isro earlier this week. Before the first uncrewed orbital flight, the organization will conduct two separate abort missions.

In addition, she noted that the partnership between the two space agencies would also help in exploring the universe.