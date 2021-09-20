Incessant downpour brings Kolkata to halt; airport flooded, Met department issues Yellow alert

Kolkata received 100 mm rain between 1 am and 7 am at different places.

As Kolkata started decking up for the Durga Puja celebrations, heavy rains triggered by cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal, lashed Kolkata and surrounding areas bringing life to a standstill. The incessant rains that started Sunday night inundated large parts of the city, disrupted road traffic, suspended circular rail operations and long-distance trains were reschedule.

A video has surfaced were cars parked at the Kolkata airport are seen submerged in water after the city witnessed rains. Severe waterlogging occurred at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport today after the metro received 100 mm rain between 1 am and 7 am at different places.

Airline carriers like SpiceJet, Vistara asked travellers to allow more time to their journey to airports due to traffic congestion from water logging. Departure and arrivals of certain flights were also affected due to the rains.

Meanwhile, officials of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional office in Kolkata said that a cyclonic circulation developed over the Bay of Bengal triggering heavy rain in southern West Bengal. The moisture-laden winds will approach towards Odisha and Jharkhand by Tuesday.

The IMD said that it had never rained as much in Kolkata on a single day in September in the last 14 years. The city had recorded 174 mm rain on September 25, 2007. Meteorologists have issued an orange alert in Kolkata for Monday and a yellow alert for Tuesday. Red alert is the highest category of alert followed by orange and yellow.