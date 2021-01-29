  • MORE MARKET STATS

IN-SPACe will accelerate major reforms in space sector: President Ram Nath Kovind

January 29, 2021 4:08 PM

"The formation of 'Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre - IN-SPACe' will accelerate major reforms in the space sector," Kovind said.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre - IN-SPACe'IN-SPACe has been created under the Department of Space

The formation of ‘Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre – IN-SPACe’ will accelerate major reforms in the space sector, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.

In his address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament, the President said ISRO space scientists are working on important missions such as ‘Chandrayan-3’, ‘Gaganyan’, and ‘Small Satellite Launch Vehicle’.

"The formation of 'Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre – IN-SPACe' will accelerate major reforms in the space sector," he said.

IN-SPACe has been created under the Department of Space as a separate vertical to take independent decisions with respect to permitting and regulating space activities of the private sector.

The President said in the field of nuclear energy also, the country is moving rapidly towards achieving self-reliance. A few months back, the country’s first indigenous pressurised heavy water reactor was successfully tested at Kakrapar, Kovind added.

He was referring to the first 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor at Kakrapar, Gujarat, KAPP-3 which achieved criticality (controlled self-sustaining nuclear fission chain reaction for the first time) on July 22 last year.

The KAPP unit 3 is the first 700 MW capacity PHWR, a technology mastered by Indian nuclear scientists and engineers. All future sanctioned PWHRs are of 700 MW

