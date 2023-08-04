scorecardresearch
In a historic breakthrough, scientists edit genes to induce virgin birth in fruit flies! Big question – Is it happening for humans?

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
gene editing, virgin births
A new experiment of gene mutation successfully took place in fruit fly.

Virgin births may seem unbelievable to many but scientists have recently unlocked the mystery and induced the method of virgin-birth in a fruit fly. Virgin-birth, a scientific process that allow reproduction without fertilisation of male and female sex cells and only involves female gametes called parthenogenesis.

The historical breakthrough took place in London, under Alexis Sperling, a development biologist in University of Cambridge. The study was published on July 28 in the journal Current Biology as it talks about the reproduction of female fruit flies entirely by themselves- without interacting with male fruit flies, with the help of gene mutation in labs. 

The experiment aims to test parthenogenesis across different species but in the case of mammals, it would not be possible for now. Alexis Sparling says, “multiple reasons preventing (parthenogenesis) in mammals. … We need the genetic diversity”

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 15:23 IST

