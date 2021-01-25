  • MORE MARKET STATS

In a first, 10 Nepalese mountaineers climb world’s 2nd highest K2 peak in winters, check video

By: |
January 25, 2021 5:23 PM

The 8,611 metre high mountain Himalayan peak is the second highest mountain peak in the world after Mt Everest(8848 metres) and is considered to be one of the most lethal mountains to climb in the world.

They are surrounded by a serene, other worldly cover of snow all around from where no trace of human settlement could be imagined. (Image Credit: Reuters)

In a first, a group of 10 Nepali origin mountaineers have climbed the K2 mountain peak in the winters, attaining a milestone which seemed unachievable as K2 was the only Himalayan mountain peak that no mountaineer could climb during the winter season, news agency PTI reported. What is more special about this feat is the fact that all 10 mountaineers, in complete disregard to their individual name and fame, climbed the mountain together, holding one another’s hands and singing the Nepalese anthem. The 8,611 metre high mountain Himalayan peak is the second highest mountain peak in the world after Mt Everest(8848 metres) and is considered to be one of the most lethal mountains to climb in the world.

The mountaineers were led by Nirmal Purja and Mingma Gyalje Sherpa in two teams. Purja took to twitter to announce the breakthrough and wrote that the impossible had been made possible and history has been made for Nepal and mankind. Before the Nepalese mountaineers scaled the ‘Savage Mountain’ for the first time in winters, the second highest peak has only been climbed by a total of 367 climbers in its entire history in the summer season. A total of 86 climbers have also lost their life in their attempt to climb the peak since 1954, according to the PTI report. The mountain peak falls in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.

Related News

In a tiny video clip shared by Purja which shows the ultimate few moments of climbing the peak, a group of mountaineers dressed from head to toe in their mountaineering gear could be seen singing the Nepalese anthem holding hand in hand. They are surrounded by a serene, other worldly cover of snow all around from where no trace of human settlement could be imagined. The mountaineers, worn down by the arduous journey and motivated with the spirit of camaraderie, appear to have forgotten the meaning of competition and individualism and make no hurry to take the final steps

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. In a first 10 Nepalese mountaineers climb world’s 2nd highest K2 peak in winters check video
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Particulate Measurements Key to Solving India’s Air Pollution Puzzle
2Biodiversity in Mumbai: Panel to seek environment impact assessment reports from project developers
3Cockroaches can survive nuclear radiation: fact or fiction? A scientist has answers