In a first, 10 Nepalese mountaineers climb world’s 2nd highest K2 peak in winters, check video

In a first, a group of 10 Nepali origin mountaineers have climbed the K2 mountain peak in the winters, attaining a milestone which seemed unachievable as K2 was the only Himalayan mountain peak that no mountaineer could climb during the winter season, news agency PTI reported. What is more special about this feat is the fact that all 10 mountaineers, in complete disregard to their individual name and fame, climbed the mountain together, holding one another’s hands and singing the Nepalese anthem. The 8,611 metre high mountain Himalayan peak is the second highest mountain peak in the world after Mt Everest(8848 metres) and is considered to be one of the most lethal mountains to climb in the world.

The mountaineers were led by Nirmal Purja and Mingma Gyalje Sherpa in two teams. Purja took to twitter to announce the breakthrough and wrote that the impossible had been made possible and history has been made for Nepal and mankind. Before the Nepalese mountaineers scaled the ‘Savage Mountain’ for the first time in winters, the second highest peak has only been climbed by a total of 367 climbers in its entire history in the summer season. A total of 86 climbers have also lost their life in their attempt to climb the peak since 1954, according to the PTI report. The mountain peak falls in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.

Brother to brother, shoulder to shoulder, we walked together to the summit whilst singing the Nepali national anthem. We all stopped around 10m before reaching the summit to huddle and make our final steps together as a team to mark this historical feat .. 1/4 #K2winter pic.twitter.com/P2kCwRy1Vn — Nirmal Purja MBE (@nimsdai) January 24, 2021

In a tiny video clip shared by Purja which shows the ultimate few moments of climbing the peak, a group of mountaineers dressed from head to toe in their mountaineering gear could be seen singing the Nepalese anthem holding hand in hand. They are surrounded by a serene, other worldly cover of snow all around from where no trace of human settlement could be imagined. The mountaineers, worn down by the arduous journey and motivated with the spirit of camaraderie, appear to have forgotten the meaning of competition and individualism and make no hurry to take the final steps