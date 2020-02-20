In a boost for science and technology, Cabinet approves Technology Group to aid cross-sector economic growth

The Technology Group would be responsible for examining the technologies which would be valuable for society and the economy.

The Centre is keen to give a push to Science and Technology! K Vijay Raghavan, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, on Wednesday revealed that the Union Cabinet approved the appointment of a Technology Officer in every ministry and government department. Moreover, the formation of a 12-member Technology Group, with Raghavan at the helm of the committee, has also been approved. The group will consist of six secretaries from the Science and Technology departments and other secretaries and five industry and academia experts will be invited as per requirement, Raghavan further said.

The Technology Group would be responsible for examining the technologies which would be valuable for society and the economy. It will also advise the most efficient manner in which these technologies can be procured and deployed. For this, the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) would provide inputs to the group.

Raghavan said that the aim of the formation of the Technology Group was to use the growing scientific strengths in bringing value to the economy and society. This would be done by developing and commercializing the technology.

Moreover, the Technology Group will develop structures to enhance sustainable economic and social growth while using Science and Technology as an essential element. The group will also plan out methods to commercialize technologies developed in the national laboratories and universities.

The group will be addressing the following problems:

The development of technology which often takes place in insolation

The poor application or not properly developed technology standards

Nonoptimal commercialization of dual-use technologies developed in India

A better linking of research and development programmes with the development of technology

Greater mapping of technology important for applications in society and industry

The three pillars on which the Technology Group stands are:

Policy support

Procurement support

Support on research and development proposals

Apart from this, the Technology Group has eight implementation targets:

Ensuring that India has proper policies to undertake “effective, secure and context-sensitive exploitation” of the latest technology to aid sustainable development and economic growth across all sectors,

Suggesting to the Centre strategies as well as priorities for research in order to encourage the emergence of technologies

Mapping technology and technology products which are available or being developed throughout India

Developing a plan for indigenization of key technologies

Advising the Centre about various suppliers of technology and strategies for the procurement

Encouraging ministries, departments and states to undertake the development of in-house expertise and use technologies like artificial intelligence and data science for which the Technology Group will formulate a method of training and capacity building

Forming policies to develop and use technologies at Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), laboratories, and also encouraging collaborations across sectors and building research alliances with private companies and universities

Formulating vocabulary and standards for application in proposals for research and development in all sectors.

With this, it is expected that the field of Science and Technology will not only grow in itself but will also aid the growth of other sectors.