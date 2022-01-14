IMD’s role crucial in country’s crusade for climate preservation: Jitendra Singh

The accuracy of the IMD’s forecast is vindicated by the fact that many parents consult astrologers for wedding dates and finalise them based on the MeT department’s prediction, Singh said in a lighter vein.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is going to play a major role in India’s crusade for climate preservation at international fora.

The impact of heat waves is increasing owing to climate change, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the world in this area of concern, the Minister of State for Earth Sciences said at an event to mark IMD’s 147th foundation day.

“The entire world is looking up to India and therefore, the action plan initiated by the IMD in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority is a great opportunity for us,” he said.

“The IMD is going to play a major role considering the position that India has undertaken under Prime Minister Modi as far as our crusade for climate preservation is considered at international fora,” the minister said.

“The IMD’s role is not confined to weather forecasts for travellers and those finalizing dates for auspicious occasions. It has now virtually, with its expertise and accuracy, become an important partner in vital sectors — particularly agriculture, health, energy, water and disaster management,” he added.

The minister also virtually inaugurated a doppler radar each at Leh in Ladakh, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.