IMD Weather Update: Heavy rains, thunderstorms in many parts of India; phenomenon to continue

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been witnessed in many parts of India and will continue ranging from moderate to intense over many states in India, according to information provided by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The department informed on Twitter that during the next two to three days, widespread rainfall activity is likely, especially over Gujarat as there is low-pressure area over Kutch and neighbourhood. The area also has the potential of intense thunderstorm and lightning.

IMD said that in the next 12 hours, thunderstorms are expected in East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand as well. Not only these states, thunderstorms have lashed in Delhi too over the weekend. Several parts of NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday morning. To this, IMD stated that the thunderstorm and heavy spell of rain has been seen with a wind speed of 20-50 kmph in Delhi. This phenomenon will continue over adjoining areas of Delhi as well, it added.

Apart from this, IMD has forecasted that moderate clouds will remain over Delhi on July 5 with some rain. Over the last two days, Mumbai has also received heavy rainfall resulting in a wall collapse, uprooting of trees and waterlogging. On July 4, IMD said that Mumbai suburbs along with neighbouring Thane received rainfall of more than 100 mm. The rainfall had been widespread in many parts of Mumbai.

A red alert had also been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Mumbai for July 4. As per the circular issued on July 1 by the weather department, until July 5, a fairly widespread activity with some isolated heavy to very heavy downpours falls took place along the west coast, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, in Punjab and Haryana, hot weather conditions persisted between July 1 and July 5.