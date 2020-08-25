IMD Weather Alert: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states during August 26-28

Northwest part of India is also predicted to receive heavy rainfall till August 28.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rain fall over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand till August 28. The states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and west Rajasthan are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during August 26-28. The weather department has predicted rainfall at different places on different dates. For instance, extremely heavy rain fall is likely to happen over Odisha on Wednesday (August 26) and over Chhattisgarh on Thursday (August 27).

In the latest bulletin, the IMD said that the monsoon trough was active and was very likely to remain active during the next 2-3 days. In addition, it said, there was a convergence of strong lower level southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea over northwest India till August 28. “Under the influence of above systems: Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand till 28 August; over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and West Rajasthan during 26 to 28 and over east Rajasthan on 28 and 29 August,” the department added.

Northwest part of India is also predicted to receive heavy rainfall till August 28. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Uttrakhand is likely to receive heavy rainfall from August 26 to 28 and Uttar Pradesh from August 27 to 28. Due to heavy rainfall, some impact — such as localized flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses — is expected mainly in urban areas.

The IMD has also predicted damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation. It said that heavy rainfall may lead to localized mudslides and riverine flooding in some river catchments