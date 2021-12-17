IMD warns of cold wave in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, check details

The weather department has said that the cold wave conditions will prevail in Punjab till December 20 whereas the cold wave will begin from December 18 in Northern Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh and last till December 20.

Amidst the dipping mercury, the weather department has warned of a possible cold wave in northern India. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in a formal statement, has issued a warning of a shuddering cold wave in Northern India. The states in which the cold wave is likely to arrive include Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Northern Rajasthan among others, the IMD was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. The weather department has said that the cold wave conditions will prevail in Punjab till December 20 whereas the cold wave will begin from December 18 in Northern Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh and last till December 20.

The weather department also said that apart from the intense cold wave the weather conditions will also be apt for the formation of dense fog in states such as Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Before issuing the weather forecast of a cold wave in the northern parts of the country, the IMD previously issued a cold wave warning for the state of Gujarat

Even as the temperature is expected to dip further in the coming weeks, it is essential that one takes best precautions and takes measures to protect from the numbing winter. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its recent advisory has shared a number of dos and don’ts that one should follow to keep the bad effects of cold weather at bay.

1. People should ensure that they have sufficient amounts of winter clothing because that is the first protection against falling mercury.

2. In tune with the advisory and forecast issued by the weather department people should try to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

3. In the spirit of good samaritan, people should try to take care of the neighbors and elderly people living in their vicinity and provide them with warm clothes and other things if they are in need.

4. Consumption of regular hot dishes and warm water with increasing frequency can go a long way to keep our body warm and protected against the onslaught of winter.

As the mercury continues to take a dip southwards, it is utmost important for people to guard themselves from the severe impacts of cold weather by taking adequate precautions and adopting healthy lifestyle patterns.