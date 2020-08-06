IMD to start weekly video capsules on weather forecast; All you need to know

These videos would be uploaded by the IMD on the evening of every Thursday.

IMD weather forecast initiatives: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has come up with a new method to provide weather forecast! In a PIB statement, the Union Ministry of Earth Science announced on Thursday that the IMD has now taken up the initiative of providing video capsules detailing the weather that prevailed over the past week and the weather forecast for the upcoming two weeks. These videos would be uploaded by the IMD on the evening of every Thursday, the statement added.

To ensure that the video capsules reach a wide audience, they would be available in Hindi as well as English and would provide the salient features of the report of the week that has gone by and of the weather forecast for the next two weeks.

According to the statement, the concept of the video capsule and its implementation would help in an array of human activities, hydrological activities, community activities as well as agricultural activities. More specifically, the forecast by the IMD regarding the wet as well as dry spells likely to be cast over different areas of the country would help the stakeholders in agricultural activities to properly plan out what they need to do over the next two weeks. This would also help in the management of natural hazards that are associated with monsoon, like thunderstorms and lightning, floods, or landslides among others, the statement enlisted.

IMD weather forecast video capsules: Where to find

Users would be able to find these video capsules made by IMD on YouTube and users can also visit the channel via the official website of IMD – mausam [dot] imd [dot] gov [dot] in.

The video capsules are a new feature that would be added by the IMD along with their daily videos which provide information about the weather systems prevalent at that time, along with the forecast for the upcoming five days.

The statement said that from these initiatives, it is important to note that the IMD is constantly monitoring as well predicting the weather conditions and is also making use of the latest tools and technologies to enhance its Public Weather Services, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.