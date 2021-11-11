  • MORE MARKET STATS

IMD red alert: Extremely heavy rainfall to pound south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

By: |
November 11, 2021 12:26 PM

The rainfall is  caused due to a cyclonic circulation that has concentrated over the Southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal and is moving west-Northwestwards.

red alert, IMD, rains in andhra pradesh, rain in tamil nadu, chennai rains, rain predictions, southern coastal area rains in chennaiHeavy rains expected on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh (Representative Image)

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in Andhra Pradesh at one or two places over Visakhapatnam, East Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Guntur, Anantapur, Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Kurnool districts. The MET authorities have also warned against localised flooding of roads from flooding of catchment areas, waterlogging in low-lying areas leading to the closing of underpasses in urban areas, localised landslides, mudslides, and damage to vulnerable structures. has also

The rainfall is caused due to a cyclonic circulation that has concentrated over the Southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal and is moving west-Northwestwards. The low pressure moved west–north-westwards and reached near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of Wednesday is expected to continue its journey west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota, causing landfall in the southern coastal parts of the state by the evening of Thursday. The IMD has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated areas in Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday.

Related News

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu seems to get no respite from rain as the IMD has issued another red alert in parts of Tamil Nadu, including northern Chennai, Chengelpet, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts on Thursday.

IMD said that the cyclonic depression that pounded parts of Tamil Nadu on November 9 and 10 will continue moving west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry, by this evening causing landfall in both the states.

Tamil Nadu has already recorded rainfall 52 per cent above normal rainfall in its monsoon season and is expecting more than 250 mm of rain in and around Chennai in the next few days. Eleven subways and seven roads in Chennai were closed and suburban trains on the Chennai Central-Tiruvallur route have been suspended due to flooding.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. IMD red alert Extremely heavy rainfall to pound south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Climate Change Performance Index: Check India’s rank; Renewable energy remains a challenge
2Delhi weather update: National capital records season’s lowest temperature so far
3NASA, SpaceX launch ‘Crew 3’ astronauts to orbit on flight to space station