IMD red alert: Extremely heavy rainfall to pound south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains expected on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh (Representative Image)

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in Andhra Pradesh at one or two places over Visakhapatnam, East Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Guntur, Anantapur, Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Kurnool districts. The MET authorities have also warned against localised flooding of roads from flooding of catchment areas, waterlogging in low-lying areas leading to the closing of underpasses in urban areas, localised landslides, mudslides, and damage to vulnerable structures. has also

The rainfall is caused due to a cyclonic circulation that has concentrated over the Southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal and is moving west-Northwestwards. The low pressure moved west–north-westwards and reached near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of Wednesday is expected to continue its journey west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota, causing landfall in the southern coastal parts of the state by the evening of Thursday. The IMD has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated areas in Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu seems to get no respite from rain as the IMD has issued another red alert in parts of Tamil Nadu, including northern Chennai, Chengelpet, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts on Thursday.

IMD said that the cyclonic depression that pounded parts of Tamil Nadu on November 9 and 10 will continue moving west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry, by this evening causing landfall in both the states.

Tamil Nadu has already recorded rainfall 52 per cent above normal rainfall in its monsoon season and is expecting more than 250 mm of rain in and around Chennai in the next few days. Eleven subways and seven roads in Chennai were closed and suburban trains on the Chennai Central-Tiruvallur route have been suspended due to flooding.