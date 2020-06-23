IMD records cyclonic circulations over Odisha! Check details

Cyclonic disturbances are formed between 2.1km and 5.8 km above the sea level.

Some cyclonic circulations have been recorded over the interior Odisha and its neighbourhood. A tweet by ANI citing India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that these cyclonic disturbances are formed between 2.1km and 5.8 km above the sea level. ANI said that these circulations are now tilting towards southestwards with height. It further said that the trough at mean sea level is running from northwest Rajasthan to northwest Bay of Bengal across northeast Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Chhattisgarh, southern parts of Jharkhand and northern parts of Odisha and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.

This information has come a month after cyclone Amphan hit the eastern shores of India wreaking havoc in the states of Odisha and West Bengal. According to Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, the state suffered massive damages and huge losses when Cyclone had hit. She had earlier announced that as many as one million houses were damaged and more than 70 lakh people were affected in Bengal districts. The cyclone also hit at a time when India has already been battling with Coronavirus pandemic.

Just a few days ago, another tropical cyclone named Nisarga had made landfall on western parts of the country. On June 3, the cyclone hit between Murud and Revdanda in Maharashtra’s Raigad district with ston winds. While the cyclone was quite strong, it did not cause as much ravage as it was caused by Cyclone Amphan last month.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Monday, IMD has said that convergence of strong moist southerlies/southwesterlies winds from the Bay of Bengal over northeast as well as adjoining east India is on the cards for the next 5 days. Moreover, enhanced rainfall has been projected over north-eastern states also.