IMD predicts widespread rainfall in these states from October 4-7

October 4, 2020 2:06 PM

The department also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next five days with isolated heavy rainfall on October 7 and 8.

Dry weather very likely over most parts of the northwest India during next 5 days.

The India Meteorological Department today predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal during next 4 days. It said that isolated heavy rainfall was very likely over Odisha during October 4 to 6, Jharkhand from 4 to 7, Bihar from 6 to 7, Chhattisgarh from 4-7.

The department also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next five days with isolated heavy rainfall on October 7 and 8. "Dry weather very likely over most parts of the northwest India during next 5 days. Moderate thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu," the IMD said.

(Story to be updated)

