IMD predicts wet spell over several parts of country from April 26-30

April 26, 2021 4:28 PM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted a wet spell over several parts of the country, including central, south and northeast India, from April 26 to 30.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over south interior Karnataka and north Kerala on April 28.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted a wet spell over several parts of the country, including central, south and northeast India, from April 26 to 30. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour) are very likely at isolated places over Telangana, Kerala and Mahe from April 26.

Lightning at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, central Maharashtra, Marathawada, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday. Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gujarat and coastal Odisha, the IMD added. On April 27, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, central Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe.

Lightning is also likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, south Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On April 28, thunderstorms with lightning are likely over Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, central Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over south interior Karnataka and north Kerala on April 28. According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Rayalaseema, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on April 29.

On April 30, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely over Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe. On the same day, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over south interior Karnataka and north Kerala, the IMD added.

