IMD predicts heavy showers in Vidarbha, Mumbai region next week

September 18, 2021 4:26 PM

“As it intensifies further, Maharashtra will get more rains starting September 20," said Dr Shubhangi Bhute, senior scientist at the Regional meteorological centre here.

There will be showers over North Maharashtra followed by the coastal districts of Palghar, Thane and Mumbai.

Heavy rains are likely in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha and the Mumbai region from Monday onward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

“A cyclonic circulation is developing over the Bay of Bengal. As it intensifies further, Maharashtra will get more rains starting September 20,” said Dr Shubhangi Bhute, senior scientist at the Regional meteorological centre here.

“The Vidarbha region would receive the showers first. Though it would cover mostly the northern stretch of the state from east to west, there could be very heavy showers at couple of places,” she said.

Subsequently, there will be showers over North Maharashtra followed by the coastal districts of Palghar, Thane and Mumbai, she added.

