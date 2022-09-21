IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP and other western, non-western states for next 2-3 days

Rain alert: It is unlikely that the south-west monsoon is retreating from northwest India anytime soon. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain and thunderstorm warning for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Chattisgarh during the next 2-3 days in association with the Low-Pressure Area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood under the influence of low-pressure area formed over northeast Madhya Pradesh. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next 2 days. IMD said in an official statement

During the next couple of days, various regions, including Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. These areas are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on September 21 and 22. In addition, heavy rainfall is also expected over Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan on September 22.

The weather department has predicted that various regions, including Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal, will receive widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next two to three days. It is also expected that isolated heavy rainfall will occur over East and west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on 21st & 22nd and in Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi-NCR witnessed light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas on Tuesday, leading to traffic jams and waterlogged roads in several areas. IMD also forecasts light rain and a generally cloudy sky in the national capital over the next five days. Last week several places in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand received over 200mm of rainfall in just 24 hours. Among the areas that experienced heavy rainfall were Ramnagar, Fatehpur, and Haidargarh in the Barabanki district. In addition, the airport in Lucknow received around 160mm of rainfall.

Despite receiving 7 percent more rainfall, eight states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Jharkhand, have recorded deficit rainfall.

The southwest monsoon season, which started on June 1, ends on September 30. During the period between June 1 and September 20, India received 878.5 mm of rain, which is 7 percent higher than the average rainfall of 822 mm. However, deficient rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh has affected the sowing of paddy in several states. As of September 16 this year, the area under the cultivation of paddy plants was 18.90 lakh hectares, which is 18.90 lakh hectares less compared to the previous year.