IMD issues weather alert for six states: Heavy rainfall predicted in next 48 hours — Full Forecast

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours,” it said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal, and Gujarat between June 9 and June 11. The weather department said that a low pressure area was likely to develop over east central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. “It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours,” it said.

“Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana during 9th-11th June and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat state during 10th-11th June,” the IMD said in tweet.

(More details awaited)