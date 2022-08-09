IMD issues ‘red alert’ for several parts of Maharashtra, heavy rainfall expected

With heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in north Konkan, north-central Maharashtra, and east and west Vidarbha in the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in the region on Tuesday. The region is expected to get relief after August 12. Several parts of the state have been witnessing showers since Sunday, the weather department said heavy rainfall is expected for the next few days. The IMD has also issued an orange alert in other parts of the state including Marathwada, south-central Maharashtra, and south Konkan. It added that isolated places in the state may also receive heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall, along with strong winds lashed the state capital of Mumbai and its nearby areas on Tuesday, leading to a deluge in low-lying areas of the city. According to PTI, a number of local trains and buses in the city were running late by 5 to 15 minutes.

Earlier on Monday, the IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai. It had also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. While the city had started witnessing heavy rains on Monday, the intensity of strong winds was seen on Tuesday morning.

The report further said that a few lower areas like Andheri subway have been submerged. Because of this, authorities diverted traffic along alternate routes. Mumbai recorded 51.35 mm of rain till 8 am in the last 24 hours. The city’s eastern and western suburbs have also received 76.18 mm and 97.11 mm of rainfall respectively during the same time.

The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas with the possibility of heavy showers in the next few hours.the possibility

Notably, the IMD issued four colour coded predictions on prevailing weather conditions. While green is the indication of no warning, yellow means to keep watch. In the same way, orange is the indication of staying on alert, while red means a warning, indicating a need for action.