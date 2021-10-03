IMD issues orange alert for two Kerala districts

Certain places in Kozhikode district received 118 mm of rain while Kasaragod received 68 mm of rain. (File)

An orange alert was issued on Sunday for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala for October 4, indicating heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an Orange alert for Idukki and Malappuram districts on October 5. On these days, most of the other districts have been issued a Yellow alert too.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over East central & adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea during next 48 hours,” the IMD website said.

It said isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Kerala during 4th-6th of October and isolated heavy falls during next 24 hours.

Southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala and rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep, IMD said.

“Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southeast and East-central Arabian Sea along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the above mentioned period,” weatherman said.

