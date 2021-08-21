IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR; heavy rain, thunderstorms likely to continue

IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain for some parts in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan (Photo: ANI)

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall in the national capital today, as reported in news agency ANI. “Delhi has been declared under orange alert following heavy rainfall which caused several inundations” said IMD as reported in ANI.

In addition to the heavy and continuous rainfall, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain are most likely to follow in many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas. In the early morning, Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall followed by thunderstorms which led to waterlogging affecting traffic and vehicular movements in the areas affected by it.

Safdarjung airport in Delhi recorded 138.8mm rain in the last 24 hours till 8:30 a.m today,reported ANI. “Delhi Safdarjung Airport recorded this monsoon season’s highest one day rain for 2021” tweeted IMD.

IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain for some parts in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. “Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal,Rajaund, Assandh, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal, Panipat, Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur, Kosli, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Meham, Nuh (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Jattari (U.P.), Alwar, Kotputli, Nagar, Nadbai (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours”, tweeted the weather forecasting agency on Twitter.