IMD issue orange alert for 4 districts of Kerala

Fishermen are advised not to set out to sea during the period, said the IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for four districts of Kerala – Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki – where there would be heavy rains today and on August 11.

“Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (11-20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places in the State on August 7 and August 11; and heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places on August 8 and August 10,” said the IMD website.

The southwest monsoon has been very active in the State with most places getting heavyrains. In the last 24 hours, Vaikom in Kottayam district received over 12 cmof rain. Alappuzha and Mavelikkara got 11 cmof rainfall each. Cherthala received 10 cm and parts of Ernakulam over eight cm. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over southeast Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to set out to sea during the period, said the IMD.

A yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts is issued for August 8. Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm. Yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.