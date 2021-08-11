IMD forecasts weak monsoon spell over country till August 15, Gujarat sees deficient rainfall

The south peninsula meteorological division has 8 per cent more rainfall than normal so far

The current spell of weak monsoon over the country is likely to continue for the next five days, while intense rainfall over northeast and east India, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is expected to last till August 14, the IMD said on Wednesday.

Ten people were killed, 13 rescued and several others feared buried under debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. However, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said there was no rainfall in the area when the landslide occurred.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), subdued rainfall is very likely over north Indian plains in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat till August 15.

Rainfall activity will increase over peninsular India from August 16 onwards, the IMD said.

Scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next five days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during August 11-14 and over Kerala during August 11-12.

The heavy rain over northeast and adjoining east India, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, is expected to last till August 14 and reduce thereafter, it said.

According to the IMD data, from June 1 to August 10, the country received 5 per cent less rainfall than normal.

The east and northeast India meteorological division of the IMD has recorded 12 per cent less rainfall, while the northwest India and central India meteorological divisions have recorded minus 2 and 7 per cent rainfall respectively.

The current spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 11-14 and reduce thereafter.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during August 11 to 13, the IMD said.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely to continue over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during August 11-14 and isolated very heavy falls over Bihar on August 11 and 12, it said.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall are very likely over the western Himachal region during the next five days. The IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand during August 11-15 and over Himachal Pradesh during August 12-14.

Rains eluded Delhi on Wednesday and there is no likelihood of showers in the city over the next six to seven days as the monsoon trough has shifted towards the foothills of Himalayas, the IMD said.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted “partly cloudy sky” for Thursday.

Light to moderate rain occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh while isolated places in eastern part of the state were lashed by heavy showers, Met office said.

Light rain also occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, it said. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, the Met office said.

Rain/thundershowers are very likely at many places in the state on August 13 and at a few places on August 14 over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on August 13 and 14.

A three-year-old girl was killed and two other children injured when a wall collapsed on them following incessant rain in the Jais area of Amethi. The children were alone in the house at that time as their mother had gone out to make some purchases.

With parts of Varanasi facing floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the local administration and assured them of all possible help. Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.

In Gujarat, rainfall remains deficient with a departure of -45 per cent from the normal rains recorded so far, the IMD said.

Even as water levels in more than 200 dams and reservoirs in the state remain less than half of their total storage capacities, the state government has decided to supply water from dams to irrigate around 5 lakh hectares of land to prevent damage to standing crops.

Gujarat has reported a departure of -45 per cent from the normal rainfall between June 1 and August 10, the IMD said. As against the normal rainfall of 458.8 mm for the period, the state has received only 252.7 mm rainfall, the weather department stated.

A deficient rainfall is when the percentage departure of realised rainfall from long period average is between -20 to -59 per cent, and a ‘large deficient’ rainfall is when the percentage departure is -60 to -90 per cent.

In Maharashtra, sixty one properties belonging to the Mahad Municipal Council were damaged due to floods in Raigad district last month, officials said. Heavy rains had caused massive floods at many places in the Konkan region and some districts of western Maharashtra in July.

A total of 14,368 families and 1,200 traders were affected due to floods in the Mahad taluka while a massive landslide had killed 86 people in Raigad’s Taliye village located on a hillock, they said.

Up north, sultry weather persisted at most places in Haryana and Punjab with the maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.