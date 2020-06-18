IMD forecasts early monsoon for Delhi, Rajasthan, rains likely from Monday onwards

According to the precedents set year by year, monsoon knocks on the door of the national capital usually by the end of the month of June.

Monsoon rains in Delhi: While scorching heat is driving Delhites crazy, the Meteorological Department has given some good news! It has predicted that the monsoon will hit the national capital one week before its scheduled time. According to the regional forecasting centre head Kuldeep Srivastava the monsoon clouds are expected to start hovering over the national capital and some parts of Rajasthan and Haryana from the coming Monday and Tuesday, IE reported. According to the precedents set year by year, monsoon knocks on the door of the national capital usually by the end of the month of June. The prediction of early showers by the Meteorological department one week before its scheduled time is expected to alleviate the pain of the people of the region who are facing the record breaking heat this season.

Due to the formation of the low pressure system over West Bengal on June 19 and 20 and its subsequent movement towards South-West U.P, conditions are getting favourable for its further spread in the North West India including the national capital, regional Meteorological Centre head Srivasrava was quoted as saying by IE. He further said that most parts of North-West India will be covered between June 21 and June 25. He added that the regions like Western UP and Uttarakhand will get the rainfall by as early as June 21 and June 22.

Significantly, the IMD has predicted more than 100% rainfall in the country this year pegged at 103 per cent. The normal rainfall forecast will not only give much needed relief from the relentless heat but also prove beneficial for the farmers who have sowed their Kharif crops.

Northern parts of the country have experienced the record breaking heat in the month of May this year. The temperature has breached the 18 year old record with the capital recording the highest temperature of 46 degree celsius on May 26 which was last witnessed in the year 2002. In the short run, the weather department has not predicted any showers before the end of this week which means that the people in the region should brace for another 3-4 hot days before the dribbles of showers bring some relief.