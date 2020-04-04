IIT Roorkee develops low-cost face shields for doctors, nurses treating Covid-19 patients

The shield developed by the institute has been made using 3D print technology which would provide an extra layer of protection against novel Coronavirus. (Credit:ANI)

IIT Roorkee has developed a low-cost face shield in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. The development comes after the shortage of personal protective gear was reported from various hospitals across the country. The collaboration between the students and faculty members of the institute will result in the first line of defence for the healthcare workers at AIIMS Rishikesh which is handling the patients of Coronavirus, according to a report by ANI.

The shield developed by the institute has been made using 3D print technology which would provide an extra layer of protection against novel Coronavirus. More than a thousand face shields have been dispatched for the doctors and healthcare staff of AIIMS Rishikesh.

The face shield which looks like a large version of spectacles has been designed at an economical rate. The institute has said that the cost of an individual sheet was Rs 45. However, it has also said that on a large scale, the cost can be brought down to Rs 25 per shield, IE reported. The face shields were designed at Tinker Lab of IIT Roorkee.

This is our humble contribution towards the healthcare professionals who are risking their lives to save mankind from the threat of Coronavirus, Coordinator of Tinker lab, Akshay Dvivedi told IE. IIT-Jodhpur has also developed a set of face shields on similar lines using 3d print technology.

Apart from the recent development, the institute has also designed cost-effective ventilators to aid the treatment of critical cases of Covid-19. The cost of the ventilators has been estimated up to Rs 25,000 which is far less than a high-end ventilator which comes for around Rs 5 lakh. Named Prana-Vayu, the ventilator can be operated from a mobile phone with the help of fast speed internet which would result in maintaining minimal contact with the infected patients.