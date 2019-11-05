IISF 2019 Kolkata: Check dates, venues, events of mega national science congress

Main events of IISF 2019 Kolkata are Young Scientists’ Conference (November 5-7), Student Science Village – Mega Science Hub “Pradhan Mantri Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana” (November 5-8) etc (Representative image)

IISF 2019 Kolkata: India International Science Festival (IISF) is being held in Kolkata to “celebrate science”. The event has commenced on November 5 and will culminate on November 8. The mega event is supported by Ministry of Culture Government of India, DRDO Ministry of Defence, Government of India, All India Council for Technical Education, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) India, ISRO, Vigyan Prasar, Indian Council of Medical Research, Indian Council for Agricultural Research.

Multiple venues have been selected for IISF 2019 Kolkata. The venues are Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Science City, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), and Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), Bose Institute, Salt Lake, and the Westin, Rajarhat.

Main events of IISF 2019 Kolkata are – Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats Meet (November 6), Overseas Ministers and Diplomats Conclave (November 5), States Science and Technology Ministers’ Conclave (SSTMC) (November 6), Young Scientists’ Conference (November 5-7), Student Science Village – Mega Science Hub “Pradhan Mantri Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana” (November 5-8), North East Students’ Conclave (November 7-8), women scientists and entrepreneurs conclave (November 7-8), National Science Teachers’ Congress (November 7-8), New Age Technology Show (November 5-8), Industry-academia conclave (November 5-6), New Age Technology Show (November 5-8), Science and Technology Media Conclave (November 6-7), Students’ Engineering Model Competition (November 6-7), face to face with new frontier in science (November 6-7), agricultural scientists’ meet (November 6), Health research conclave (November 7-8), Vigyanika: international science literature fest (November 5-7), International science film festival of India (November 6-8), National social organisation & institutions meet (November 6-8), mega science, technology and industry expo (November 5-8).

The IISF was launched in 2015. IISF is a celebration to promote Science and Technology and demonstrate how science could lead India towards a developed nation within a short span of time.