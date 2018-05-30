If you wear glasses, you may be more intelligent, says study

Researchers examined 148 genomic regions related to better cognitive function, including 58 that have not previously been reported. (Reuters)

People who wear glasses may be more intelligent, say scientists who have analysed the genetic data of more than 44,480 people. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh found that those who were more intelligent were nearly 30 per cent more likely to have genes indicating they require reading glasses. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, also linked higher cognitive ability to genes known to play a part in better cardiovascular health. Researchers examined 148 genomic regions related to better cognitive function, including 58 that have not previously been reported.

The results could help understand age and illness related cognitive decline, ‘The Telegraph’ reported. “This study, the largest genetic study of cognitive function, has identified many genetic differences that contribute to the heritability of thinking skills,” said Gail Davies from University of Edinburgh in the UK.

“The discovery of shared genetic effects on health outcomes and brain structure provides a foundation for exploring the mechanisms by which these differences influence thinking skills throughout a lifetime,” said Davies.

Those who participated in the study had all taken a variety of thinking tests which were summarised as a general cognitive ability score. All had genetic testing that examined their DNA and none of the people had dementia or a stroke.